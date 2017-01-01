Seven Lowndes County schools receive 5-Star rating from CCRPI

LOWNDES Co. – Seven Lowndes County School System schools received a 5 Star rating for 2016 from the College and Career Readiness Performance Index.

The CCRPI School Climate Star Ratings were released by the Georgia Department of Education on January 26. Each school received either an average, above average, or excellent rating. Seven total schools received a 5 Star Rating.

The CCRPI School Climate Star Rating is an additional component to the 2015 CCRPI which measures the quality and character of school life. Each school is assigned a 1 – 5 star rating, with 5 stars indicating excellent school climate. The school climate star rating is divided into four domains: School Climate, Student Discipline, Safe and Substance-Free Learning Environment, and School Attendance.

The CCRPI School Climate Star Rating indicator is derived from multiple sources of data to create a final score and star rating. Through the use of student health surveys, staff surveys, and parent surveys, each school was assigned a school climate score. The end of the year (June 2016) student-level discipline data and school enrollments were used to calculate the school’s weighted suspension rate. The student health surveys were used to calculate the safe and substance-free learning environment score. The school-wide attendance score was calculated by using student, teacher, administrator, and staff attendance records from the prior school year.

2016 CCRPI School Climate Star Rating

5 Star Rating – Excellent School Climate Rating

Clyattville Elementary School (98.7)

Dewar Elementary School (96.7)

Hahira Elementary School (97.8)

Lake Park Elementary School (99.3)

Moulton Branch Elementary School (96.6)

Hahira Middle School (91.1)

Pine Grove Middle School (94.3)

4 Star Rating – Above Average School Climate Rating

Pine Grove Elementary School (94.7)

Lowndes Middle School (87.6)

3 Star Rating – Average School Climate Rating

Westside Elementary School (91.7)

Lowndes High School (80.5)

Release from Lowndes County Schools

