Morning News Briefs for 1-17-17

Students wishing to enter the field of education are offered $2,000 scholarships by the Valdosta-Lowndes Retired Education Association. Applications are available at local high schools. The funds can be used for the purchase of books, to pay for tuition or other school associated costs.

The Annual Bird Supper will be held starting at 5 pm February 1st at the railroad Depot in Atlanta. The event is sponsored by the Lowndes County Commission and the City of Valdosta. For ticket information contact Lowndes County Clerk Paige Dukes, (229) 671-2400, or Valdosta Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at (229) 259-3548. Inquiries can also be made at BirdSupper@lowndescounty.com. Business leaders, politicians and community dignitaries from across the state will be able to speak with state legislators on issues that impact their respective areas.

The search for a new Superintendent of Schools in Thomasville goes public January 23rd as the school board seeks to get input from the public. The community information forum will be held at MacIntyre Park Middle School at 6 pm in the auditorium. Current Superintendent Sabrina Boykins Everett is scheduled to retire June 30th.

19 year old Jamar Mickens was serving 10 years of probation for the 2015 crime of breaking into a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and stealing SWAT Team firearms. Now the Thomasville man has once again run afoul of the law. Mickens is now under a probation hold because he is the suspect in auto break-ins and faces a host of other charges.

