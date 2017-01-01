In Other News: A Woman Threatens to Kill Some Lottery Officials Because She Never Wins

| January 6, 2017 | 0 Comments

There’s a 47-year-old woman named Towanda Shields from Philadelphia who’s OBSESSED with the lottery. But . . . SHOCKINGLY . . . she’s never won it.

And all those losses finally made her crack last April. She started calling the Pennsylvania state lottery headquarters and left VULGAR messages on their voicemail.

By last month, she’d escalated to calling individual members of the lottery commission, telling them she was going to KILL THEM . . . and even reciting their address and giving them the specific dates when she was going to do it.

The cops traced the calls to her, and now there’s a warrant out for her on three counts of making terrorist threats and 25 counts of harassment and stalking.

(NJ Advance Media

In Other News: A Man Who Hid a Camera in His Neighbor's Bathroom Says He Thought She Was Stealing From Him?
In Other News: A Bank Robber Got Caught Because He Swiped His ATM Card During the Robbery

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print