In Other News: A Woman Threatens to Kill Some Lottery Officials Because She Never Wins

There’s a 47-year-old woman named Towanda Shields from Philadelphia who’s OBSESSED with the lottery. But . . . SHOCKINGLY . . . she’s never won it.

And all those losses finally made her crack last April. She started calling the Pennsylvania state lottery headquarters and left VULGAR messages on their voicemail.

By last month, she’d escalated to calling individual members of the lottery commission, telling them she was going to KILL THEM . . . and even reciting their address and giving them the specific dates when she was going to do it.

The cops traced the calls to her, and now there’s a warrant out for her on three counts of making terrorist threats and 25 counts of harassment and stalking.

(NJ Advance Media)

