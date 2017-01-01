How to apply for FEMA assistance if you were affected by the storms

ATLANTA – Homeowners, renters, and business owners in multiple counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes last weekend are being urged to register with FEMA.

Federal officials say that individuals and businesses in Berrin, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox Counties can apply for assistance that mey include grants for temporary housing, rental assistance and home reports and for other serious disaster-related needs.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Association may also be available.

For more information visit DisasterAssistance.Gov or call 1-800-621-3362. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call TTY 800-462-7585.

Applicants will be asked for the following information:

• Social Security number

• Address of the damaged home or apartment

• Description of the damage

• When the damage occurred

• Information about insurance coverage

• A current contact telephone number

• An address where they can receive mail

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Georgia storm survivors should register with FEMA even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but under-insured applicants may be considered for help after their insurance claims are settled.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

