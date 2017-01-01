Georgia lawmakers return to Capitol with focus on schools

ATLANTA – Georgia’s General Assembly opens a new legislative session Monday that’s expected to focus on education, gambling and health care.

Gov. Nathan Deal has stayed tight-lipped about his plans for the year. He’s likely to push an alternative to a failed constitutional amendment letting the state take over low-performing schools.

Supporters of casino gambling plan to again try for a constitutional amendment allowing the facilities.

Backers of broader legal protection for people acting on religious faith also hope to get a bill through the legislature, but Deal’s veto of a measure last year makes their success unlikely.

Republican leaders say President-elect Donald Trump’s election killed any talk of Medicaid expansion. Instead, the Senate plans a task force to prepare for Congress’ planned repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

