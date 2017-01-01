GDOL to help FPL Food recruit in Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) Thomasville Career Center will help FPL Food, LLC, a fresh beef product company in the southeast, recruit about 40 employees to work in Thomasville.

The recruitment will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southern Regional Technical College Building D located at 15689 U.S. Highway 19 North in Thomasville. GDOL staff will be on site to assist with the application process.

The employer is recruiting lead line positions, quality assurance technicians, refrigerant technicians, labor operators and machine operators, along with shipping and receiving operators.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old. A high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), and at least one year of related experience is required for all positions.

All applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the Thomasville Career Center at (229) 225-4033. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.

