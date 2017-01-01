Berrien County family survives deadly Sunday storm

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

BERRIEN Co. – After more than 150 years of Warren family tradition, a deadly storm ripped through their Berrien County home.

The tornado hit their house on South Coffee Street on Sunday morning, while the family was still inside.

Kathryn Warren, an expecting mother, says they hid in their playroom while the storm hit their house.

“You could hear it coming and I prayed three times for God to protect my family,” says Warren. “In that amount of time it was over and done with.”

The family of four survived in what they’re now calling their ‘safe room’.

Despite all the damage, the home can be spotted still standing.

“We were covered, but then I think about it in terms like we almost died. We literally almost could have not made it through this. I begin to fall apart and get emotional,” says Warren.

She says the sight afterwards was heartbreaking, but that she’s still thankful.

Every member of the family made it out safe, and without a single scratch.

Warren says they look forward to rebuilding their house, and couldn’t do it without the help and support from the community.

