World Famous Harlem Globetrotters Return to Wild Adventures in July

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announced Friday the Harlem Globetrotters have been added to the growing list of entertainment for 2017.

The world famous basketball players will be performing their signature moves at several shows on July 1, 2 and 3, 2017. For more than 90 years, the legendary Globetrotters have entertained countless kids and families around the world, creating lifetime memories.

At Wild Adventures, star players will present “The Harlem Globetrotter Experience,” a 30- minute performance showcasing highlights from the Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind touring show. With their iconic red, white and blue uniforms and the instantly recognizable whistling of “Sweet Georgia Brown,” the Globetrotters’ combine a unique blend of amazing skills, athleticism, humor and fan interaction that promises a fun show for the entire family.

The Harlem Globetrotters add a different dimension to Wild Adventures 2017 entertainment schedule. Fifteen All-Star Concerts will be scheduled with Rodney Atkins, The All American Rejects and guest favorite Skillet already announced.

The full concert and special events lineup will be revealed in February. 2017 will also bring Ohana Bay, a new, seven slide addition to Splash Island Water Park. All concerts, special events and concerts are included with park admission or a season pass.

For more information please visit WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.

Share and Enjoy