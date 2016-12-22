VPD releases dash cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting; Grand Jury says use of force justified

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA – On Wednesday, the Valdosta Police department released new shocking video of the fatal shooting on Fresno Street.

It happened two months ago, after Valdosta Police officer Alyssa Shirey responded to a custody dispute.

The officer’s dash camera and another witness’s cell phone caught the entire act in front of Jonathan Lozano’s home.

“Unfortunately, he had just found out some information about his child being taken out of state and he just snapped,” says Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

The videos show Lozano attacking his daughter’s mother, and then attacking Officer Shirey.

The mother drives off with the daughter in her car, and leaves Lozano and the officer.

Chief Childress asks, “Now that you’ve seen the dash camera and the cell phone video, what would you do if someone was coming at you with a knife?”

The cell phone footage shows officers demanding Lozano to get on the ground, before hearing three gunshots.

Lozano was transported to a nearby hospital, but later died of his injuries.

In November, Officer Shirey was questioned on her use of force.

A Grand Jury watched the videos and decided the act was justified.

“I’ve told all my officers and civilians how proud I am of them, and I also told them I’ll be glad when 2016 is over,” says Chief Childress.

They say the familiar scene on Fresno Street is now a sore reminder for law enforcement not only in Valdosta, but nationwide.

“It’s been a terrible year for law enforcement, and it’s been a terrible year for law enforcement in the community,” says Chief Childress.

This year, two Valdosta officers have been attacked and resulted in fatal shootings.

The VPD says they’re still hopeful.

“If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the community has rallied around both of my officers,” says Chief Childress.

He says the case is officially closed, and Officer Shirey is back on duty.

Share and Enjoy