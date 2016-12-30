Valdosta police searching for suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

Release from Valdosta Police Department

VALDOSTA – On Thursday at approximately 8 p.m., Lowndes County E-911 received an emergency request for service from 810 Madison Highway (Dollar General) in reference to an armed robbery.

Uniformed Patrol Officers responded to the scene and made contact with employees of the store who reported the incident. Officers were advised that an African American male walked into the store wearing a facial covering, and pointed a pistol at the employees demanding that they open up the cash register.

The offender then pointed his pistol towards the ceiling and discharged the firearm. The employees opened the register and handed an undisclosed amount of currency to the offender. The offender then fled the area on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

The store was sealed off with crime scene tape as Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigation Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The case is still active and investigators are analyzing witness statements as well as video surveillance.

The offender was described by witnesses as an African American Male in his 20’s approximately 5 feet 8 inches weighing approximately 220 pounds.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department immediately,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

