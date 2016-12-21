Valdosta metro area ranks as seventh healthiest U.S. housing market

VALDOSTA – A new report from Nationwide ranked the Valdosta metro area in the top ten in a list of 400 housing markets in the country.

Valdosta ranked in the “Top 10” of Nationwide’s Health of Housing Markets report – ranking 7th in a list of 400 U.S. housing markets, meaning its housing market is projected among the healthiest and the most sustainable in the nation in 2017.

The overall outlook for housing remains positive, according to the report released this week. This forward-looking indicator, which evaluates the housing health outlook for the U.S. and 400 metropolitan areas, positively rates employment, demographics, the mortgage market and house prices in Valdosta.

The 10 top metro areas in the index, which reflects the health of housing, are, in order, New Bern, N.C.; Cleveland, Tenn.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Goldsboro, N.C.; Baltimore-Columbia, Md.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Valdosta, Ga.; Cumberland, M.D.-WVa.; Columbia, S.C.; and Augusta-Richmond, Ga.-S.C.

