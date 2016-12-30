Two killed in fiery crash

TIFTON – Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery wreck involving a semi-truck in Tifton.

At approximately 2 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a wreck on State Road 520 near Salem Church Road. A 2002 Hyundai reportedly attempted to turn in front of a 2002 International Semi. The semi struck the car, which became lodged under the truck. Both vehicles then went off the road before becoming engulfed in flames, according to reports.

Debris from the wreck flew into a nearby Odyssey, which caused the driver to strike a curb.

Both people inside the Accent were pronounced dead at the scene. Individuals in the truck and the van were not injured.

The wreck is under investigation, and no charges are currently pending.

