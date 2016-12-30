Suspect arrested in connection with Christmas Day break-ins

Darrell McCloud, 22, was arrested Tuesday night on several charges, including trespassing and attempted theft, according to reports.

The arrest comes after the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of a man breaking into a vehicle at a residence on Pigeon Oaks Drive and looking into other cars in the neighborhood.

Investigators say it was not an isolated incident and several stolen items, including GPS systems, luggage and guns, have been recovered.

LCSO Capt. Stryde Jones said releasing the video to the public led to tips that resulted in McCloud’s arrest. LCSO is now asking the public’s help with information that could lead to finding the stolen items not recovered in these incidents.

