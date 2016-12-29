South Georgia Golf Promotion announces changes, 2017 event dates

VALDOSTA – It’s a new year, and South Georgia Golf Promotions has announced many changes for 2017.

Due to interest from larger markets within the state to conduct events the name will become Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions as January 1, 2017

Deadline to join the GAGP at a discounted rate of $50.00 is January 31, 2017. Regular rate is $60.00. Membership is not required to participate in GAGP events, however there is a substantial savings being a member up to $2,000.00 annually.

Other benefits include discounts on entry-fees, group rates on green fees, equipment and clothing. Membership is open to females and males 21 years old and older. Golfers who are members of private semi-private, public and resort courses receive a reciprocal membership by submitting a proof of membership from current club.

Events are conducted 5 days a week at various golf courses throughout the state. Weekends the GAGP teams up with the Hoot-Owl Amateur Tour and The USAGP Tour. Events are organized and conducted with entry deadlines, flights are based on handicap and age allowing players to play within their flight and handicap. Registration is required and entry-fees must be paid in advance to eliminate the collection of fees and making pairings the day of an event. Tee-times and tee assignments are assigned by flights, players age and handicap to maintain pace of play of 4 ½ hours.

Entry fee for events is a pay as you play plan. Golfers may pay for each individual event, weekly for all seven days ($60.00 savings) or monthly for all events ($120.00 savings) Credit will be issued towards the next month for all prepaid events not played providing the golfer notifies the GAGP 48 hours in advance. Courses will include all eight state park courses, Harbor Club and Cuscowilla CC on Lake Oconee, Milledgeville CC on Lake Sinclair, Calloway Gardens, St James Bay Resort Carrabelle Florida, Golden Isles Courses, and The Villages. For membership application or additional information contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com. Release from Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions

