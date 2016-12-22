Saft plans $3.2 million investment in Valdosta facility

VALDOSTA – Saft, the world’s leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technology batteries for industry is expanding their Valdosta plant to increase the TEL.X production line.

“Saft’s priority is to provide customers with customized, high technology battery solutions with the reliability required in critical operations,” said Joseph Harrison, General Manager for the Saft Valdosta facility. “We’ve been in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area for more than 40 years and have recently invested an additional $3.2m in our Valdosta facility as a result of customer demand for our TEL.X battery solution.

The design, build and installation of this fast track project was completed in eight months and the new capacity will come on line in January 2017. This capacity increase will add approximately eighteen operator positions, two material handling positions, a maintenance technician and a process technician” Harrison said.

Comprised of nickel-cadmium chemistry, TEL.X delivers exceptional reliability against unexpected outages for telecom installations where continuity and reliability of power supplied is critical. The high technology battery solution is best suited for remote and decentralized locations where travel time and restricted access is difficult.

The expansion of the TEL.X production line will allow Saft to increase the Model 180 battery capacity up to 64 batteries per day.

“Anytime an existing industry like Saft expands in Valdosta-Lowndes County, it’s a win, win for our community. It stands with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority’s mission; to drive job creation and capital investment”, said Tom Call, chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority.

Saft has manufactured industrial batteries in Valdosta since 1975.

