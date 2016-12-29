Officials urge caution when using fireworks during New Year celebrations

VALDOSTA – Georgia residents will be allowed to celebrate with fireworks until 2 a.m. on Jan 1, but officials are urge caution while ringing in the new year.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use caution to avoid fires and injuries when using fireworks during the New Year’s holiday.

“It’s traditional to celebrate the coming of the new year with fireworks,” Commissioner Hudgens said. “I urge all residents and visitors to enjoy them safely.

Hudgens offers the following fireworks safety tips:

Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.

Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.

Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.

Never allow children to ignite fireworks.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never try to relight a firework.

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

Use caution around animals. Excitement, noise, and lights can cause fear and stress.

“According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2014,” Hudgens said. “The risk of fireworks injury were highest for children ages 5-9.”

