Morning News Briefs for 12-22-16

What would you do? That was the question posed by Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress to persons who got a look at in car camera footage of the officer involved shooting incident that shows officer Alyssa Shirley calling over and over for the suspect Johnathon Murillo to drop his weapon. The incident occurred last September after Murillo attacked the mother of his child, when officer Shirley intervened Murillo pulled out a knife and refused to stop and advanced towards the police woman with the weapon and he was shot. Chief Childress made it clear that efforts were made to end the confrontation and domestic violence but in the end the officer had to do her job and the shooting of Murrillo was justified.

The Am Vets at Post 607 have done it again. For more than 20 years they have given gifts to area children on what is called Christmas Saturday. The Post Commander is J. D. Rice. Over 428 kids took part in the celebration; 86 bikes were given away.

This story out of Greenacres, Florida…A report states that Donell Barron and Rikki Hart were taken into custody after sheriff’s deputies discovered five malnouished children living in a car that was parked outside a Wal-mart store. The adults reported to the deputy that they had lost their home and lived in motels until their money ran out two months ago. Family and Children’s Services took custody of the children.

With the holidays in full swing and New years day celebrations planned county officials are warning area residents of the regulations covering the use of fireworks. Citizens may set off fireworks until 1 am on News Years Day, all other days come with a 9 pm deadline. Persons setting off the explosives must be at least 18 years of age.

The issue of service delivery between the county and its sister cities will be heading to court. The Valdosta City Council is expected to call for a judge to intervene in the long standing dispute. The Service Delivery Strategy outlines just how each municipality’s funds and resources are to be committed to service provision for city and county residents and their respective governments.

18 year old Kemarreom Bryant and an unnamed juvenile are the suspects in the shooting that took place in Thomasville that left two victims with leg wounds. Law enforcement officials are searching for their whereabouts and they say that 15 to 20 shots were fired during the incident.

