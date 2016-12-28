Lowndes Co. father’s surveillance video captures attempted theft on Christmas night

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES CO., GA (WCTV) — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man, after a father’s surveillance video captures the stranger’s attempt to break into his vehicles.

It happened near midnight on Christmas at John Williams’ home on Pigeon Oaks Drive.

The video shows a white unmarked van park next to Williams’ house, and a man walking up with a flashlight.

“What went through my mind when I first saw it was how could somebody on Christmas be out here doing this instead of spending time with their family,” says Williams.

As a father protecting small children, he installed the surveillance system, but never imagined this.

Williams says, “We’re just trying to make it, and to have a thief in the night try to take that? It just puts a knot in your gut.”

The stranger was unsuccessful in his attempt to break in.

“This person was probably banking on the fact that somebody was tied up with Christmas festivities in their house,” says Capt. Stryde Jones, with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The SO calls it a crime of opportunity, except Williams remembered to lock his doors.

“He was forward thinking enough to realize that if they did it to their house they’ve probably done it to others and although he suffered no loss some of his neighbors did,” says Capt. Jones.

He says there were several similar reports in the area that night.

Many left their car unlocked, and had items stolen from inside.

The LCSO says there’s a good possibility that catching the suspect may link to the other cases Christmas night.

They’re looking for help on identifying the man in the video.

As of now, he’s facing charges for trespassing and attempting to commit the theft.

They say if you believe you know the person, contact the detective division at {229} 671-2950; or if you prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be provided at {229} 671-2985.

Share and Enjoy