Georgia Beer Company setting up shop in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority (VLDA) voted to approve and sign the economic development agreement with Georgia Beer Company.

The agreement allows both parties to move forward with the development of Georgia Beer Company.

The agreement includes development and leasing of the property. Through the agreement, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority will act as the landlord and Georgia Beer Company as the tenant. They will lease the building for a sixteen-year term.

The brewery will be located in the old Waterworks building located on South Briggs Street in Downtown Valdosta.

“We are thrilled that the economic development agreement has been approved by our board and we can move forward with Georgia Beer Company opening the first brewery in Valdosta-Lowndes County and South Georgia, “said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority.

For the past two and a half years, Georgia Beer Company has worked with several public and private partners to make this project possible including the City of Valdosta, Downtown Development Authority, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority and Valdosta State University’s Small Business Development Center.

“Working with the City of Valdosta, Downtown Development Authority, VSU’s Small Business Development Center, Valdosta Chamber of Commerce and especially the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority has been instrumental in making our dream a reality. The level of enthusiasm, professionalism and willingness to help from the staff of all these entities is more than we could have ever wished for,” said Chris Jones, director of business development for Georgia Beer Company.

“The experience with these individuals justifies our belief that we chose the right community for our brewery” said Jones.

Georgia Beer plans to produce three different styles of beer during their first year. These products will be packaged on site and distributed to local and regional retail outlets in both Lowndes County and regional cities.

In addition, they will produce a constantly changing selection of small batch beers that will be available exclusively at the brewery, that can be tasted during paid tours at the facility.

“Not only is the $1 million capital investment wonderful for our community, the tourism component of a brewery in Downtown Valdosta is great for attracting visitors from all over to our community and downtown” said Schruijer.

According to the Brewers Association, small and independent American craft brewers contributed $55.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014. The craft brewing industry also provided more than 424,000 jobs with more than 115,000 jobs directly at breweries and brewpubs.

Georgia Beer Company will create 5 to 10 jobs within 24 months.

