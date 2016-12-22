GBI releases bodycam footage of shooting that killed 2 GA officers

AMERICUS, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released footage of the incident that led to the shooting death of two police officers in Americus earlier this month.

The GBI released redacted video from a body camera worn by officer Nicholas Smarr with the Americus Police Department on Dec. 7.

The video shows the officer arriving at the scene, walking into the apartment where the domestic dispute 911 call originated and making contact with the suspect, Minquell Lembrick, as he exited the apartment and was chased.

The video stops as the officers were shot at by the suspect.

