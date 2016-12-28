Florida and Georgia to raise gas tax in 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida and Georgia are among seven states that will experience a gas tax increase in 2017.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the gas tax increase will be minimal to consumers; a fraction of a penny per gallon in both Florida and Georgia.

Georgia’s gas tax will go up 0.3 cents to 31.20 cents per gallon. Florida will go up 0.1 cent, just over 36.59 cents per gallon. This is on top of the 18.4 cents per gallon included for Federal tax.

“What that’s gonna do though is allow these states to raise significant revenue,” says Carl Davis with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. “It can be directed towards improving the road and bridges, and infrastructure in general.”

According to Gas Buddy, the increase won’t be noticeable to consumers at the pump.

“It’s something that would be built in to the overall tax that they pay,” says Gregg Laskoski with Gas Buddy. “They’d be paying the increase, in other words, without even noticing it.”

The hikes reflect state efforts to balance budgets for road construction and maintenance. State transportation officials and the construction industry say Federal funding hasn’t kept pace with inflation and more fuel-efficient cars. Other states experiencing a gas tax increase: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Indiana. New York and West Virginia will have slight reductions in their gas tax. These all go into effect on January 1, 2017. (WCTV Eyewitness News)

