Eleven People Killed in Christmas Holiday Travel Crashes in Georgia

ATLANTA – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 11 traffic deaths. The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday at midnight.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 372 traffic crashes that resulted in 175 injuries. Troopers also investigated 8 fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Cheerokee, Lowndes, Paulding, Laurens, Berrien, Coweta, Atkinson, and Baker counties. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Cobb Co. PD, Henry Co. PD, and College Park PD.

In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 183 people for driving under the influence.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Friday, December 23 – Midnight Monday

78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 3 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 11

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities Troop A GSP Jasper; GSP Paulding 2 Troop B 0 Troop C College Park PD; Cobb Co. PD 2 Troop D GSP Newnan; Henry Co. PD 2 Troop E 0 Troop F GSP Dublin 1 Troop G GSP Albany 1 Troop H GSP Douglas; GSP Tifton; GSP Valdosta 3 Troop I 0

Release from Georgia State Patrol