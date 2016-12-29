Eleven People Killed in Christmas Holiday Travel Crashes in Georgia

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

ATLANTA – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 11 traffic deaths.  The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday at midnight.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 372 traffic crashes that resulted in 175 injuries.  Troopers also investigated 8 fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Cheerokee, Lowndes, Paulding, Laurens, Berrien, Coweta, Atkinson, and Baker counties.  Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Cobb Co. PD, Henry Co. PD, and College Park PD.

In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 183 people for driving under the influence.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Friday, December 23 – Midnight Monday

78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 3
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 11

 

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities

Total

Fatalities
Troop A GSP Jasper; GSP Paulding 2
Troop B 0
Troop C College Park PD; Cobb Co. PD 2
Troop D GSP Newnan; Henry Co. PD 2
Troop E 0
Troop F GSP Dublin 1
Troop G GSP Albany 1
Troop H GSP Douglas; GSP Tifton; GSP Valdosta 3
Troop I 0

Release from Georgia State Patrol

VFD rescues dog from Valdosta hotel fire
Morning News Briefs for 12-29-16

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print