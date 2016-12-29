Eleven People Killed in Christmas Holiday Travel Crashes in Georgia
ATLANTA – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 11 traffic deaths. The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday at midnight.
Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 372 traffic crashes that resulted in 175 injuries. Troopers also investigated 8 fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Cheerokee, Lowndes, Paulding, Laurens, Berrien, Coweta, Atkinson, and Baker counties. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Cobb Co. PD, Henry Co. PD, and College Park PD.
In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 183 people for driving under the influence.
Christmas Holiday Traffic Count
6 p.m. Friday, December 23 – Midnight Monday
78-Hour Holiday Period
|Deaths
|Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
|Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers
|8
|Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies
|3
|Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period
|11
|GSP Troops
|Agencies Reporting Fatalities
|
Total
Fatalities
|Troop A
|GSP Jasper; GSP Paulding
|2
|Troop B
|0
|Troop C
|College Park PD; Cobb Co. PD
|2
|Troop D
|GSP Newnan; Henry Co. PD
|2
|Troop E
|0
|Troop F
|GSP Dublin
|1
|Troop G
|GSP Albany
|1
|Troop H
|GSP Douglas; GSP Tifton; GSP Valdosta
|3
|Troop I
|0
Release from Georgia State Patrol
