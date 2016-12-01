Valdosta man on bicycle killed in collision with tractor trailer

Release from Georgia State Patrol

On 12/31/2016 at approximately 12:45 a.m., TFC Jeremy Swain responded to a crash on GA 38 (US 84) near Smith Road in Lowndes County.

A white 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by 57 year old Phillip Wyatt of Valdosta was traveling east on GA 38 in the left lane.

A bicycle driven by 30-year-old Donald Kenneth Berrian Jr. of Valdosta was traveling in the left eastbound lane of GA 38. The bicycle had no lights or reflectors attached. Mr. Berrian was also wearing dark clothing and no helmet.

The tractor trailer struck the bicyclist with its front end. First Responders attempted CPR on Mr. Berrian; however, he succumbed to his injuries on scene. Mr. Berrian was pronounced deceased by Lowndes County Coroner Brad Carter.

Troopers suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor for Mr. Berrian but will be pending a toxicology report.

Mr. Wyatt did not sustain any injury. GA 38 remained closed during the investigation until 3:38 a.m. No charges will be filed in this collision. Next of kin has been notified.

