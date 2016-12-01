Pine Grove Elementary students medal at archery tournament

LOWNDES Co. – Pine Grove Elementary School has been participating in monthly tournaments in preparation for the upcoming Regional Tournament that will be held at Pine Grove Middle School on January 28th 2017.

The last two years the PGE Archery Team has participated in State, National and World Competition.

Last year, the team finished 12th in the World at the World Tournament held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This was quite an accomplishment for these young archers.

PHOTO: Kneeling: Logan Deal, Will Guidera, Toshiya Bass, Lake Fletcher, Beto Rosas, and Gage Francis. Standing: Libby Negrete, Carter Mae Ellington, Michelle McCoy, Jordyn Dasher, Kate Fender, Garrison Allbritton, and Chad Stephens

